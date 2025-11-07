Markets
Friday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: OHI, NCLH

November 07, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Omega Healthcare Investors' Chief Investment Officer, Vikas Gupta, made a $494,118 buy of OHI, purchasing 11,500 shares at a cost of $42.97 each. Gupta was up about 1.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OHI trading as high as $43.62 in trading on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gupta in the past year.

And also on Thursday, CEO Harry Sommer purchased $462,932 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $18.52 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Sommer in the past year. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
