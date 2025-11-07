Friday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: OHI, NCLH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Omega Healthcare Investors' Chief Investment Officer, Vikas Gupta, made a $494,118 buy of OHI, purchasing 11,500 shares at a cost of $42.97 each. Gupta was up about 1.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OHI trading as high as $43.62 in trading on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Gupta in the past year.

And also on Thursday, CEO Harry Sommer purchased $462,932 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $18.52 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Sommer in the past year. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday.

