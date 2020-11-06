Markets
Friday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: TACO, FFIN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Del Taco Restaurants, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Ari B. Levy bought 62,881 shares of TACO, at a cost of $7.46 each, for a total investment of $468,856. So far Levy is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.97. Del Taco Restaurants is trading off about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Levy purchased TACO at 5 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.69M at an average of $4.50 per share.

And at First Financial Bankshares, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Johnny Trotter who bought 4,000 shares for a cost of $29.74 each, for a total investment of $118,960. Before this latest buy, Trotter purchased FFIN at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $1.08M at an average of $28.43 per share. First Financial Bankshares is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. Trotter was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FFIN trading as high as $31.29 in trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

