Friday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: OLN, CME

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Olin's Director, W. Anthony Will, made a $613,500 purchase of OLN, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $61.35 a piece. Olin is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Will in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought $352,337 worth of CME Group, buying 1,600 shares at a cost of $220.21 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Duffy in the past year. CME Group is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. So far Duffy is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $224.56.

