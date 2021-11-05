Friday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: BRDS, OPBK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, BRDS' Director, James E. Mutrie, made a $4.3M buy of BRDS, purchasing 430,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 each. Investors can pick up BRDS even cheaper than Mutrie did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.21 in trading on Friday -- that's 17.9% under Mutrie's purchase price. BRDS is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And at OP Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Ock Hee Kim who purchased 80,000 shares for a cost of $12.64 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. OP Bancorp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to snag OPBK at a price even lower than Kim did, with the stock trading as low as $12.46 at last check today which is 1.4% under Kim's purchase price.

