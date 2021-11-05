Markets
BRDS

Friday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: BRDS, OPBK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, BRDS' Director, James E. Mutrie, made a $4.3M buy of BRDS, purchasing 430,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 each. Investors can pick up BRDS even cheaper than Mutrie did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.21 in trading on Friday -- that's 17.9% under Mutrie's purchase price. BRDS is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And at OP Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Ock Hee Kim who purchased 80,000 shares for a cost of $12.64 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. OP Bancorp is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to snag OPBK at a price even lower than Kim did, with the stock trading as low as $12.46 at last check today which is 1.4% under Kim's purchase price.

Friday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: BRDS, OPBK
VIDEO: Friday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: BRDS, OPBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRDS OPBK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular