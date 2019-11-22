Friday 11/22 Insider Buying Report: CRZO, NSCO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Carrizo Oil & Gas' Director, Steven A. Webster, made a $454,771 buy of CRZO, purchasing 71,047 shares at a cost of $6.40 each. Carrizo Oil & Gas is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Webster in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Lee Jacobson purchased $352,154 worth of Nesco Holdings, purchasing 99,681 shares at a cost of $3.53 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Jacobson in the past twelve months. Nesco Holdings is trading up about 3.6% on the day Friday.

