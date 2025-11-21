Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Transfer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of ET, for a cost of $16.88 each, for a total investment of $33.76M. Bargain hunters can snag ET at a price even lower than Warren did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.40 in trading on Friday which is 2.8% under Warren's purchase price. Energy Transfer is trading down about 1.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Warren made one other purchase in the past year, buying $34.68M shares at a cost of $17.34 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Trundle purchased $1.26M worth of Alarm.com Holdings, purchasing 26,000 shares at a cost of $48.36 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Trundle in the past twelve months. Alarm.com Holdings is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALRM

