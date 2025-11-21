Markets
ET

Friday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALRM

November 21, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Energy Transfer, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,000,000 shares of ET, for a cost of $16.88 each, for a total investment of $33.76M. Bargain hunters can snag ET at a price even lower than Warren did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.40 in trading on Friday which is 2.8% under Warren's purchase price. Energy Transfer is trading down about 1.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Warren made one other purchase in the past year, buying $34.68M shares at a cost of $17.34 a piece.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Stephen Trundle purchased $1.26M worth of Alarm.com Holdings, purchasing 26,000 shares at a cost of $48.36 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Trundle in the past twelve months. Alarm.com Holdings is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.

Friday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALRMVIDEO: Friday 11/21 Insider Buying Report: ET, ALRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ET
ALRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.