Friday 11/19 Insider Buying Report: RIVN, UEPS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Rivian Automotive's Director, Sanford Harold Schwartz, made a $663,000 purchase of RIVN, buying 8,500 shares at a cost of $78.00 each. Schwartz was up about 79.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RIVN trading as high as $139.90 at last check today. Rivian Automotive is trading up about 9.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Schwartz in the past year.

And at Net 1 UEPS Technologies, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Group Chief Executive Officer Christopher G.B. Meyer who bought 104,520 shares at a cost of $5.62 each, for a total investment of $587,402. Before this latest buy, Meyer purchased UEPS on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $71,243 at an average of $5.59 per share. Net 1 UEPS Technologies is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to pick up UEPS even cheaper than Meyer did, with shares trading as low as $4.99 at last check today -- that's 11.2% under Meyer's purchase price.

