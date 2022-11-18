Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: RYAN, AVTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ryan Specialty Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 29,474 shares of RYAN, at a cost of $33.94 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. Ohalleran was up about 9.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RYAN trading as high as $37.15 in trading on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings is trading up about 6.6% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased $258,850 worth of Avantor, purchasing 12,500 shares at a cost of $20.71 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Szlosek in the past year. Avantor is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday.

