As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Benson Hill's Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman, made a $168,500 purchase of BHIL, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.37 a piece. Benson Hill is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday.

And at Brookdale Senior Living, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Frank M. Bumstead who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $3.09 each, for a total investment of $154,415. Brookdale Senior Living is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Bumstead was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BKD trading as high as $3.29 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: BHIL, BKD

