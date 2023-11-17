Friday 11/17 Insider Buying Report: MACK, DAR

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Eric Andersen bought 50,170 shares of MACK, for a cost of $12.50 each, for a total investment of $627,125. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading off about 0.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Andersen purchased MACK at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $4.51M at an average of $11.80 per share.

And on Wednesday, COO North America Matthew J. Jansen bought $497,862 worth of Darling Ingredients, buying 11,113 shares at a cost of $44.80 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Jansen in the past year. Darling Ingredients is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can grab DAR at a price even lower than Jansen did, with shares trading as low as $42.73 in trading on Friday which is 4.6% under Jansen's purchase price.

