Friday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: KLG, RXST

November 15, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, WK Kellogg's Director, G. Zachary Gund, made a $3.45M purchase of KLG, buying 195,000 shares at a cost of $17.67 a piece. WK Kellogg is trading down about 0.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Gund in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Jesse Anderson Corley purchased $1.01M worth of RxSight, purchasing 22,476 shares at a cost of $45.14 a piece. RxSight is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

