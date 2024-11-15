News & Insights

Friday 11/15 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, PAL

November 15, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ardelyx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director David M. Mott purchased 215,868 shares of ARDX, for a cost of $4.62 each, for a total investment of $996,598. So far Mott is in the green, up about 9.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $5.04. Ardelyx is trading up about 4.3% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Richard D. Odell purchased $496,800 worth of Proficient Auto Logistics, purchasing 54,000 shares at a cost of $9.20 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Odell in the past year. Proficient Auto Logistics Inc is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday.

