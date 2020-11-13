Friday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: WSC, TCPC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' Director, Jeffrey S. Goble, made a $253,800 purchase of WSC, buying 12,000 shares at a cost of $21.15 a piece. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Goble in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, CEO Howard Levkowitz bought $218,938 worth of TCP Capital, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $10.95 each. TCP Capital is trading up about 3.7% on the day Friday. Investors can bag TCPC at a price even lower than Levkowitz did, with the stock trading as low as $10.74 at last check today -- that's 1.9% under Levkowitz's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.