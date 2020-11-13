Friday 11/13 Insider Buying Report: CYCN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Cyclerion Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Innovation Officer Andreas Busch who purchased 125,000 shares for a cost of $2.53 each, for a total investment of $316,250. This purchase marks the first one filed by Busch in the past year. Cyclerion Therapeutics is trading up about 13.7% on the day Friday. So far Busch is in the green, up about 13.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.87.

