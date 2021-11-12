Markets
Friday 11/12 Insider Buying Report: ACGL, SLVM

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Arch Capital Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of ACGL, for a cost of $41.23 each, for a total investment of $19.98M. Arch Capital Group is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday.

And also on Thursday, SVP & GM, North America Gregory C. Gibson purchased $574,152 worth of Sylvamo, purchasing 18,800 shares at a cost of $30.54 each. Sylvamo Corporation is trading up about 6.7% on the day Friday.

