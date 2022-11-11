Friday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: DINO, BECN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HF Sinclair, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,000 shares of DINO, for a cost of $60.88 each, for a total investment of $608,800. So far Myers is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $64.21. HF Sinclair is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Myers bought DINO on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.42M at an average of $46.89 per share.

And at Beacon Roofing Supply, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President, Waterproofing Martin S. Harrell who bought 9,009 shares at a cost of $55.50 each, for a total investment of $500,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Harrell in the past twelve months. Beacon Roofing Supply is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. So far Harrell is in the green, up about 7.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $59.72.

