Markets
DINO

Friday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: DINO, BECN

November 11, 2022 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HF Sinclair, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,000 shares of DINO, for a cost of $60.88 each, for a total investment of $608,800. So far Myers is in the green, up about 5.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $64.21. HF Sinclair is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Myers bought DINO on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.42M at an average of $46.89 per share.

And at Beacon Roofing Supply, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by President, Waterproofing Martin S. Harrell who bought 9,009 shares at a cost of $55.50 each, for a total investment of $500,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Harrell in the past twelve months. Beacon Roofing Supply is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. So far Harrell is in the green, up about 7.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $59.72.

Friday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: DINO, BECN
VIDEO: Friday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: DINO, BECN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DINO
BECN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.