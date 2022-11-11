Markets
Friday 11/11 Insider Buying Report: CABO, TLS

November 11, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cable One, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 10,000 shares of CABO, for a cost of $656.86 each, for a total investment of $6.57M. Gayner was up about 5.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CABO trading as high as $694.39 in trading on Friday. Cable One is trading up about 5.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Gayner bought CABO at 6 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $8.27M at an average of $1252.95 per share.

And at Telos, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Fredrick Schaufeld who purchased 250,000 shares for a cost of $3.63 each, for a trade totaling $907,500. This buy marks the first one filed by Schaufeld in the past twelve months. Telos is trading up about 23.8% on the day Friday. So far Schaufeld is in the green, up about 32.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.79.

