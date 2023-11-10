Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Aura Biosciences's , David Michael Johnson, made a $1.43M buy of AURA, purchasing 199,601 shares at a cost of $7.19 each. Aura Biosciences is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Johnson purchased AURA at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $330,875 at an average of $9.71 per share.

And at FARO Technologies, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Alexander M. Davern who purchased 30,000 shares for a cost of $17.16 each, for a trade totaling $514,826. This buy marks the first one filed by Davern in the past year. FARO Technologies is trading up about 2.1% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: AURA, FARO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.