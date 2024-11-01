As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Unusual Machines, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Robert Paul Lowry bought 32,895 shares of UMAC, for a cost of $1.52 each, for a total investment of $50,000. So far Lowry is in the green, up about 32.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.01. Unusual Machines is trading down about 0.5% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Lowry in the past twelve months.

And at Live Oak Bancshares, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director William Henderson Cameron who bought 1,000 shares for a cost of $39.76 each, for a trade totaling $39,762. Live Oak Bancshares is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday. Cameron was up about 3.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LOB trading as high as $41.10 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 11/1 Insider Buying Report: UMAC, LOB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.