As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Braze's Director, Douglas A. Pepper, made a $32,303 buy of BRZE, purchasing 925 shares at a cost of $34.92 a piece. Pepper was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRZE trading as high as $37.58 in trading on Friday. Braze Inc - Class A is trading down about 8.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Pepper purchased BRZE at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $72.65M at an average of $40.93 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Robert Michael Carey bought $26,742 worth of Taylor Devices, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $10.70 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Carey in the past twelve months. Taylor Devices is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Carey was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TAYD trading as high as $11.14 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: BRZE, TAYD

