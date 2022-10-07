Markets
Friday 10/7 Insider Buying Report: BRZE, TAYD

BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Braze's Director, Douglas A. Pepper, made a $32,303 buy of BRZE, purchasing 925 shares at a cost of $34.92 a piece. Pepper was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRZE trading as high as $37.58 in trading on Friday. Braze Inc - Class A is trading down about 8.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Pepper purchased BRZE at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $72.65M at an average of $40.93 per share.

And also on Monday, Director Robert Michael Carey bought $26,742 worth of Taylor Devices, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $10.70 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Carey in the past twelve months. Taylor Devices is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Carey was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TAYD trading as high as $11.14 in trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

