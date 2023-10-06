News & Insights

Friday 10/6 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, AURA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biohaven, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of BHVN, for a cost of $22.00 each, for a total investment of $499,994. Buten was up about 12.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BHVN trading as high as $24.65 at last check today. Biohaven is trading down about 1.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Buten made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.5M shares for a cost of $10.50 each.

And at Aura Biosciences, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by David Michael Johnson who purchased 20,066 shares at a cost of $8.38 each, for a total investment of $168,175. Before this latest buy, Johnson bought AURA on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $162,700 at an average of $11.62 per share. Aura Biosciences is trading off about 3.7% on the day Friday. Johnson was up about 6.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AURA trading as high as $8.95 in trading on Friday.

