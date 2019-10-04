Markets
Friday 10/4 Insider Buying Report: WMS, CPRX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Ross M. Jones purchased 229,873 shares of WMS, for a cost of $31.85 each, for a total investment of $7.32M. Advanced Drainage Systems is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Jones made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $59.5M shares for a cost of $29.75 a piece.

And on Thursday, CEO Patrick J. McEnany purchased $48,900 worth of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $4.89 each. Before this latest buy, McEnany bought CPRX on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $125,550 at an average of $2.79 per share. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

