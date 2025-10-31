As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Horacio Rozanski bought 23,800 shares of BAH, for a cost of $84.66 each, for a total investment of $2.01M. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Rozanski in the past year.

And at Avantor, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Gregory L. Summe who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $11.25 each, for a total investment of $1.13M. Before this latest buy, Summe purchased AVTR at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.5M at an average of $12.48 per share. Avantor is trading up about 4.8% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 10/31 Insider Buying Report: BAH, AVTR

