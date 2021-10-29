Markets
Friday 10/29 Insider Buying Report: FLXS, BLFY

Contributor
BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Flexsteel Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of FLXS, at a cost of $27.40 each, for a total investment of $82,200. Dickson was up about 5.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FLXS trading as high as $28.91 in trading on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Dickson in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, CRO Brent Michael Ciurlino purchased $55,349 worth of Blue Foundry Bancorp, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $13.84 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ciurlino made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $27,980 shares at a cost of $13.99 each. Blue Foundry Bancorp is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday.

