Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: DX, WDFC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Dynex Capital's CEO and Co-CIO, Byron L. Boston, made a $160,023 purchase of DX, buying 14,500 shares at a cost of $11.04 a piece. So far Boston is in the green, up about 9.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.04. Dynex Capital is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Boston bought DX at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $382,365 at an average of $15.76 per share.

And at WD-40, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Steven A. Brass who purchased 632 shares for a cost of $158.16 each, for a total investment of $99,957. WD-40 is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. Brass was up about 1.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WDFC trading as high as $159.72 in trading on Friday.

