Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Express, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of AXP, for a cost of $143.93 each, for a total investment of $143,930. American Express is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Clayton III made one other purchase in the past year, buying $149,270 shares for a cost of $149.27 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought $114,500 worth of First Financial Bankshares, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.90 a piece. First Financial Bankshares is trading off about 1% on the day Friday. So far Anthony is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.29.

VIDEO: Friday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: AXP, FFIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.