News & Insights

Markets
AXP

Friday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: AXP, FFIN

October 27, 2023 — 04:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At American Express, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of AXP, for a cost of $143.93 each, for a total investment of $143,930. American Express is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Clayton III made one other purchase in the past year, buying $149,270 shares for a cost of $149.27 a piece.

And on Wednesday, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought $114,500 worth of First Financial Bankshares, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $22.90 a piece. First Financial Bankshares is trading off about 1% on the day Friday. So far Anthony is in the green, up about 6.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $24.29.

Friday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: AXP, FFIN

VIDEO: Friday 10/27 Insider Buying Report: AXP, FFIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
FFIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.