As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Norfolk Southern, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,000 shares of NSC, for a cost of $255.00 each, for a total investment of $255,000. Norfolk Southern is trading down about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Fahmy purchased NSC at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.13M at an average of $225.39 per share.

And at TELA Bio, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CFO Roberto Cuca who purchased 64,444 shares for a cost of $2.25 each, for a trade totaling $144,999. Before this latest buy, Cuca made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $44,938 shares at a cost of $4.49 each. TELA Bio is trading up about 12% on the day Friday. Cuca was up about 30.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TELA trading as high as $2.93 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: NSC, TELA

