Friday 10/25 Insider Buying Report: VTVT, JPM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)'s , Ronald O. Perelman, made a $2M buy of VTVT, purchasing 1,369,863 shares at a cost of $1.46 a piece. Perelman was up about 11.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VTVT trading as high as $1.62 at last check today. vTv Therapeutics is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Perelman purchased VTVT at 17 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $26.26M at an average of $1.62 per share.

And at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Mellody L. Hobson who bought 16,000 shares for a cost of $124.65 each, for a total investment of $1.99M. Before this latest buy, Hobson bought JPM on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $4.19M at an average of $110.63 per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. So far Hobson is in the green, up about 1.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $125.97.

