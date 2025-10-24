Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Synovus Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of SNV, at a cost of $45.37 each, for a total investment of $45,370. Montana was up about 2.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNV trading as high as $46.40 at last check today. Synovus Financial is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Montana made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $46,740 shares at a cost of $46.74 each.

And on Thursday, Zuraiz Chaudhary bought $24,998 worth of Turn Therapeutics, buying 5,050 shares at a cost of $4.95 a piece. Turn Therapeutics is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. So far Chaudhary is in the green, up about 8.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.36.

VIDEO: Friday 10/24 Insider Buying Report: SNV, TTRX

