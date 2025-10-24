Friday 10/24 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SFNC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Summit Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Yu Xia bought 533,617 shares of SMMT, at a cost of $18.74 each, for a total investment of $10M. So far Xia is in the green, up about 7.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.12. Summit Therapeutics is trading up about 4.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Xia in the past twelve months.

And at Simmons First National, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, Chief Accounting Officer David W. Garner who purchased 3,000 shares at a cost of $17.66 each, for a total investment of $52,980. Simmons First National is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Garner is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.07.

