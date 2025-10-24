At Summit Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Yu Xia bought 533,617 shares of SMMT, at a cost of $18.74 each, for a total investment of $10M. So far Xia is in the green, up about 7.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.12. Summit Therapeutics is trading up about 4.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Xia in the past twelve months.
And at Simmons First National, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, Chief Accounting Officer David W. Garner who purchased 3,000 shares at a cost of $17.66 each, for a total investment of $52,980. Simmons First National is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Garner is in the green, up about 2.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $18.07.
VIDEO: Friday 10/24 Insider Buying Report: SMMT, SFNC
