Friday 10/22 Insider Buying Report: ODC, HSON

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Oil-Dri Corp. of America's Director, Allan H. Selig, made a $34,910 purchase of ODC, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $34.91 a piece. So far Selig is down about 0.5% on the buy, with the stock changing hands as low as $34.72 in trading on Friday. Oil-Drip of America is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Selig purchased ODC at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $68,890 at an average of $34.45 per share.

And at Hudson Global, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey E. Eberwein who purchased 1,500 shares for a cost of $16.30 each, for a total investment of $24,450. Before this latest buy, Eberwein bought HSON at 34 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $671,902 at an average of $16.77 per share. Hudson Global is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. Eberwein was up about 1.4% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HSON trading as high as $16.53 in trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

