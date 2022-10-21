Markets
Friday 10/21 Insider Buying Report: RLTY, QCRH

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income (RLTY), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Vice President Jason Yablon purchased 2,868 shares of RLTY, for a cost of $12.27 each, for a total investment of $35,190. So far Yablon is in the green, up about 1.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.40. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Incom is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday.

And on Thursday, Director Marie Z. Ziegler purchased $6,527 worth of QCR Holdings (QCRH), purchasing 118 shares at a cost of $55.31 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ziegler purchased QCRH on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $26,110 at an average of $56.51 per share. QCR Holdings is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to bag QCRH even cheaper than Ziegler did, with the stock changing hands as low as $54.06 in trading on Friday -- that's 2.3% below Ziegler's purchase price.

