Friday 10/18 Insider Buying Report: AESI, GALT

October 18, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

October 18, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Atlas Energy Solutions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Gregory M. Shepard purchased 2,200 shares of AESI, at a cost of $19.88 each, for a total investment of $43,736. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading off about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Shepard bought AESI on 5 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $3.02M at an average of $19.40 per share.

And at Galectin Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Kevin D. Freeman who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $2.70 each, for a total investment of $27,000. Before this latest buy, Freeman made one other purchase in the past year, buying $5,950 shares at a cost of $2.38 each. Galectin Therapeutics is trading up about 1.3% on the day Friday.

