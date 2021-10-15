Markets
LTH

Friday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: LTH, CGTX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Life Time Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Stuart G. Lasher purchased 138,888 shares of LTH, at a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. Investors have the opportunity to bag LTH even cheaper than Lasher did, with the stock changing hands as low as $17.16 at last check today -- that's 4.7% under Lasher's purchase price. Life Time Group Holdings is trading down about 0.2% on the day Friday.

And at Cognition Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO & President Lisa Ricciardi who bought 12,500 shares for a cost of $12.00 each, for a total investment of $150,000. Cognition Therapeutics is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday. So far Ricciardi is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $12.49.

Friday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: LTH, CGTX
VIDEO: Friday 10/15 Insider Buying Report: LTH, CGTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LTH CGTX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular