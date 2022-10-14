Markets
PLAY

Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, NEOG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dave & Busters Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of PLAY, for a cost of $32.81 each, for a total investment of $398,741. Lehner was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PLAY trading as high as $35.10 at last check today. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased $58,150 worth of Neogen, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $11.63 a piece. Neogen is trading down about 1.3% on the day Friday. Quinlan was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NEOG trading as high as $12.25 at last check today.

Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, NEOG
VIDEO: Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, NEOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAYNEOG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular