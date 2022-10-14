As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dave & Busters Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc Les Lehner purchased 12,154 shares of PLAY, for a cost of $32.81 each, for a total investment of $398,741. Lehner was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PLAY trading as high as $35.10 at last check today. Dave & Busters Entertainment is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased $58,150 worth of Neogen, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $11.63 a piece. Neogen is trading down about 1.3% on the day Friday. Quinlan was up about 5.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with NEOG trading as high as $12.25 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, NEOG

