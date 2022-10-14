Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: COIN, FGI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Coinbase Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of COIN, for a cost of $67.61 each, for a total investment of $373,140. Coinbase Global is trading off about 6.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Lutke purchased COIN on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.34M at an average of $72.67 per share.

And at FGI Industries, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Todd M. Heysse who purchased 6,838 shares at a cost of $2.28 each, for a total investment of $15,620. Before this latest buy, Heysse purchased FGI at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $110,109 at an average of $2.27 per share. FGI Industries is trading off about 1.9% on the day Friday. Investors can buy FGI even cheaper than Heysse did, with the stock trading as low as $2.12 in trading on Friday which is 7.2% under Heysse's purchase price.

