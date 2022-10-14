Markets
COIN

Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: COIN, FGI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Coinbase Global, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,519 shares of COIN, for a cost of $67.61 each, for a total investment of $373,140. Coinbase Global is trading off about 6.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Lutke purchased COIN on 9 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $3.34M at an average of $72.67 per share.

And at FGI Industries, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Todd M. Heysse who purchased 6,838 shares at a cost of $2.28 each, for a total investment of $15,620. Before this latest buy, Heysse purchased FGI at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $110,109 at an average of $2.27 per share. FGI Industries is trading off about 1.9% on the day Friday. Investors can buy FGI even cheaper than Heysse did, with the stock trading as low as $2.12 in trading on Friday which is 7.2% under Heysse's purchase price.

Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: COIN, FGI
VIDEO: Friday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: COIN, FGI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COINFGI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular