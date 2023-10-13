News & Insights

Friday 10/13 Insider Buying Report: LXRX, GLT

October 13, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)'s Director, Raymond Debbane, made a $1.10M buy of LXRX, purchasing 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $1.10 each. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is trading up about 8.7% on the day Friday.

And at Glatfelter Corp (GLT), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Capital L. P. Carlson who purchased 236,000 shares at a cost of $1.80 each, for a total investment of $424,800. Before this latest buy, Carlson purchased GLT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.63M at an average of $2.51 per share. Glatfelter Corp is trading up about 9.7% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
