Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)'s Director, Raymond Debbane, made a $1.10M buy of LXRX, purchasing 1,000,000 shares at a cost of $1.10 each. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is trading up about 8.7% on the day Friday.

And at Glatfelter Corp (GLT), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Capital L. P. Carlson who purchased 236,000 shares at a cost of $1.80 each, for a total investment of $424,800. Before this latest buy, Carlson purchased GLT on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.63M at an average of $2.51 per share. Glatfelter Corp is trading up about 9.7% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 10/13 Insider Buying Report: LXRX, GLT

