Friday 10/11 Insider Buying Report: SNDX, TLRD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Syndax Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer, Briggs Morrison, made a $59,400 purchase of SNDX, buying 11,000 shares at a cost of $5.40 a piece. Morrison was up about 17.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SNDX trading as high as $6.35 at last check today. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 6.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Morrison made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $152,243 shares at a cost of $7.46 each.

And at Tailored Brands, there was insider buying on Thursday, by EVP and General Counsel A. Alexander Rhodes who bought 13,369 shares at a cost of $3.87 each, for a trade totaling $51,738. Before this latest buy, Rhodes made one other purchase in the past year, buying $49,985 shares at a cost of $13.14 each. Tailored Brands is trading up about 5.3% on the day Friday. Rhodes was up about 9.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TLRD trading as high as $4.22 at last check today.

