Markets

Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ATYR

October 10, 2025 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Zenas Biopharma, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 321,983 shares of ZBIO, at a cost of $18.63 each, for a total investment of $6.00M. So far Lu is in the green, up about 59.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $29.73. Zenas Biopharma is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Lu in the past year.

And at aTyr Pharma, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Paul Schimmel who bought 1,000,000 shares for a cost of $0.91 each, for a trade totaling $911,801. This purchase marks the first one filed by Schimmel in the past year. aTyr Pharma is trading up about 15.4% on the day Friday. So far Schimmel is in the green, up about 22.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.12.

Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ATYRVIDEO: Friday 10/10 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ATYR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATYR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.