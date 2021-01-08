Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: BCAT, NTWK

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares, Russell Jared Koesterich, made a $32,805 purchase of BCAT, buying 1,500 shares at a cost of $21.87 a piece. So far Koesterich is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.98. Blackrock Capital Allocation Trusthares is trading up about 0.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Koesterich bought BCAT at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $201,605 at an average of $20.16 per share.

And on Thursday, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased $20,050 worth of NetSol Technologies, purchasing 5,000 shares at a cost of $4.01 each. Before this latest buy, Ghauri bought NTWK at 5 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $167,049 at an average of $3.04 per share. NetSol Technologies is trading off about 0.9% on the day Friday. So far Ghauri is in the green, up about 6.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.