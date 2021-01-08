Markets
AAIC

Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: AAIC, AUB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Arlington Asset Investment's CEO, J. Rock Tonkel Jr., made a $77,170 purchase of AAIC, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.86 each. Tonkel Jr. was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AAIC trading as high as $4.06 at last check today. Arlington Asset Investment is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Frank Russell Ellett bought $32,822 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $32.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ellett purchased AUB at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $194,694 at an average of $32.45 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Ellett is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.15.

Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: AAIC, AUB
VIDEO: Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: AAIC, AUB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAIC AUB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular