Friday 1/8 Insider Buying Report: AAIC, AUB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Arlington Asset Investment's CEO, J. Rock Tonkel Jr., made a $77,170 purchase of AAIC, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $3.86 each. Tonkel Jr. was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AAIC trading as high as $4.06 at last check today. Arlington Asset Investment is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Frank Russell Ellett bought $32,822 worth of Atlantic Union Bankshares, buying 1,000 shares at a cost of $32.82 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ellett purchased AUB at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $194,694 at an average of $32.45 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading off about 1.3% on the day Friday. So far Ellett is in the green, up about 13.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.15.

