Friday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: DAL, HT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines' Director, Michael P. Huerta, made a $58,817 purchase of DAL, buying 1,025 shares at a cost of $57.38 each. Investors can pick up DAL at a price even lower than Huerta did, with the stock changing hands as low as $56.07 at last check today which is 2.3% below Huerta's purchase price. Delta Air Lines is trading off about 1.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Huerta in the past year.

And at Hersha Hospitality Trust, there was insider buying on Monday, by COO Neil H. Shah who bought 3,846 shares for a cost of $12.98 each, for a total investment of $49,921. Before this latest buy, Shah purchased HT at 7 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $496,515 at an average of $14.21 per share. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading down about 1.5% on the day Friday. So far Shah is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.24.

