Friday 1/31 Insider Buying Report: APD, CLDB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Air Products & Chemicals' Director, Edward L. Monser, made a $47,519 purchase of APD, buying 200 shares at a cost of $237.59 a piece. Monser was up about 1.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with APD trading as high as $240.65 in trading on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals is trading down about 1.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Monser in the past year.

And at Cortland Bancorp, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Neil J. Kaback who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $20.25 each, for a trade totaling $40,500. Before this latest buy, Kaback purchased CLDB on 12 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $9,600 at an average of $22.68 per share. Cortland Bancorp is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Investors are able to grab CLDB at a price even lower than Kaback did, with the stock changing hands as low as $20.00 in trading on Friday -- that's 1.2% under Kaback's purchase price.

