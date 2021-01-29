Markets
Friday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: BFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Tuesday, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas purchased $69,990 worth of Bank First Corp (BFC), purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $69.99 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bourbulas purchased BFC at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $100,984 at an average of $64.28 per share. Bank First is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters can snag BFC at a price even lower than Bourbulas did, with shares trading as low as $68.27 at last check today -- that's 2.5% below Bourbulas's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

