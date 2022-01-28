As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Verizon Communications, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of VZ, at a cost of $52.55 each, for a total investment of $998,450. Bargain hunters are able to grab VZ even cheaper than Vestberg did, with shares trading as low as $51.19 at last check today which is 2.6% under Vestberg's purchase price. Verizon Communications is trading up about 1% on the day Friday.

And at NextEra Energy, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Naren K. Gursahaney who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $73.62 each, for a trade totaling $147,249. NextEra Energy is trading off about 2.1% on the day Friday. Investors have the opportunity to pick up NEE even cheaper than Gursahaney did, with the stock trading as low as $70.58 at last check today which is 4.1% below Gursahaney's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 1/28 Insider Buying Report: VZ, NEE

