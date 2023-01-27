Markets
TRST

Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: TRST, NWBI

January 27, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Trustco Bank's CFO, Michael M. Ozimek, made a $33,150 buy of TRST, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $33.15 each. Ozimek was up about 4.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TRST trading as high as $34.59 in trading on Friday. Trustco Bank is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ozimek made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $82,425 shares for a cost of $32.97 each.

And at Northwest Bancshares there was insider buying on Wednesday, by SEVP, Commercial Banking Mark T. Reitzes who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $13.38 each, for a trade totaling $26,770. Before this latest buy, Reitzes made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $24,872 shares for a cost of $12.13 a piece. Northwest Bancshares is trading up about 3.2% on the day Friday. Reitzes was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NWBI trading as high as $13.85 in trading on Friday.

Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: TRST, NWBI
VIDEO: Friday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: TRST, NWBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRST
NWBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.