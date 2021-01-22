Markets
Friday 1/22 Insider Buying Report: ODC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Oil-Dri Corp. of America's Director, Allan H. Selig, made a $33,730 buy of ODC, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $33.73 each. Oil-Dri Corp. of America is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Selig bought ODC on 3 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $104,129 at an average of $34.71 per share.

