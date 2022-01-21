Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Absci's President and Chief Executive, Sean McClain, made a $49,513 buy of ABSI, purchasing 7,155 shares at a cost of $6.92 a piece. Absci is trading down about 1.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, McClain made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $9,600 shares at a cost of $16.00 each.

And on Tuesday, Director Alan Rappaport bought $47,995 worth of PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund, buying 2,500 shares at a cost of $19.20 a piece. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is trading off about 0.6% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to grab PDO even cheaper than Rappaport did, with shares changing hands as low as $18.84 at last check today which is 1.9% below Rappaport's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 1/21 Insider Buying Report: ABSI, PDO

