Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: WDFC

January 20, 2023 — 03:01 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, WD-40's CEO, Steven A. Brass, made a $99,954 buy of WDFC, purchasing 586 shares at a cost of $170.57 a piece. WD-40 Co is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Brass made one other purchase in the past year, buying $99,957 shares at a cost of $158.16 each.

