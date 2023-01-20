As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DiamondHead Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Co-CEO, Chairman David T. Hamamoto purchased 250,000 shares of DHHC, at a cost of $10.09 each, for a total investment of $2.52M. DiamondHead Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

And at Keurig Dr Pepper, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Financial Officer Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $35.00 each, for a trade totaling $350,000. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading off about 0.1% on the day Friday. Bargain hunters are able to grab KDP even cheaper than Priyadarshi did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.21 in trading on Friday which is 2.3% under Priyadarshi's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 1/20 Insider Buying Report: DHHC, KDP

